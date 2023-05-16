Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Champions League semifinal second leg between Inter Milan and AC Milan. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through the minute-by-minute updates of the Milan derby.
Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE Score - INT 0-0 ACM, Champions League semifinal updates
INT vs ACM: Follow the live updates of the Champions League semifinal second leg clash between Inter Milan and AC Milan, being played at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.
Martinez tries to make a run, beats Theo and then Tonali. But Tonali keeps tracking him and pulls him down, resulting a quick free-kick.
This time in the first leg, Inter was already two goals up. But AC Milan has looked defensively more composed so far.
Onana starts the attack with a long kick from the back but Inter is looking in control to defend the two-goal lead so far.
Tonali’s outswinging corner is headed out by Dzeko. The Bosnian has been everywhere on the pitch so far tonight.
Dzeko sets up an attack on the counter and as Lautaro Martinez shoots on target, forcing a save by Maignan, the linesman raises the off-side flag. Dzeko was off-side initially.
Theo Fernandez tries to get the ball off Barella but the latter goes doown appealing for a foul. AC Milan continues its attack and after Onana saves Diaz’s shot on target, Inter player appeal for a foul on Barella. The referee, however, is not interested at all.
AC Milan attacks on the counter with Messias crossing for Giroud in the centre but Inter tracks back to intercept and forces a corner. The corner kick is eventually headed away by Milan.
Calabria tries to beat the Inter defence, but the ball ultimately falls for Leao who is dispossessed of the ball eventually.
Dimarco and Dzeko loks to pair up again but it is Barela who is left unmarked. The Italian tries a shot from distance but shoots it off target.
Theo Hernandez looks for the phenomenal from distance with a left-footed hit. The ball was travelling as he misses the target by very little of margins.
Dzeko forces a save by Maignan but the former Man City fan was already off-side as Inter Milan looks to replicate its early attack in the second leg, too!
The Champions League semifinal second leg is underway in Milan as AC Milan looks for a remarkable comeback in the Milan derby.
According to Opta, in the UEFA Champions League history, only one team has won the first leg of the semifinal by two or more goals and then failed to progress, with Barcelona failing to go through against Liverpool in 2018-19.
The second leg promises to be an exiting affair!
Inter Milan made no changes from the team that started in the first leg while AC Milan has Leao back in the starting XI. The Portuguese had missed the first leg with injury.
When Inter Milan kicked off its Champions League campaign with a loss at home to Bayern Munich, few would have imagined that eight months later the Nerazzurri would be on the brink of their first final in more than a decade.
But that is the situation Inter is in as it takes a 2-0 lead into the second leg of its semifinal series against AC Milan on Tuesday, having vastly outplayed its city rival in the first match at San Siro last week.
Back in September, it seemed unlikely that Inter would even advance past the group stage.
Simone Inzaghi’s team had just lost 2-0 at home to Bayern, which was favorite to qualify from the group along with Barcelona. But Inter managed to beat Barcelona at home and draw 3-3 in Spain.
And it was those matches that gave the Inter team the belief it could fight for its first European title since it won the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010.
Inter heads into Tuesday’s match on a run of seven victories in all competition. That has left it on the brink of another treble after beating Milan in the Italian Super Cup back in January and also qualifying for the Italian Cup final.
Moreover, Inter’s attack is firing. Veteran forward Edin Džeko has scored three times during that run, Lautaro Martínez has netted six times and Romelu Lukaku has weighed in with five goals as the Belgium international finally seems back to his best.
Inter is also on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League competition as it is third in Serie A, a point above Lazio and five above fifth-place Milan with three rounds remaining.
Indeed winning the Champions League could be Milan’s only route into next season’s competition following Saturday’s 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Spezia. Winning the Champions League title guarantees a place in next season’s tournament if a team doesn’t qualify through its domestic competition.
(From AP)
Inter Milan (3-5-2): Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez (capt)
AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria (capt), Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali; Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud
When and where will Inter Milan vs AC Milan be played?
The Champions League semifinal Inter Milan vs AC Milan will be played at the San Siro, Milan. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off on May 17.
Where can I watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan?
Inter Milan vs AC Milan can be watched on Sony Sports network.
When can I live stream Inter Milan vs AC Milan?
The Champions League semifinal fixture Inter Milan vs AC Milan can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)