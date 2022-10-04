Inter Milan vs Barcelona, Champions League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

PREVIEW

Both Inter Milan and Barcelona sit three points behind group leaders Bayern Munich after both were beaten 2-0 by the German champions in the opening two rounds of the competition.

Inter has lost five of its 10 fixtures in Serie A and Europe and the pressure is on both Inzaghi and the team to not fall further behind.

However, it have a daunting task ahead of them as Barcelona has kept a clean sheet in each of its last five league matches. The Spanish side also moved to the top of La Liga this past weekend after Real Madrid settled for 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

“Barcelona are very good, they play some of the best football in Europe. We know how important this match is,” said Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi.

HEAD TO HEAD

In the last meetings between the two teams in the Champions League, Barcelona has won six matches, Inter Milan has won one while one match ended in a draw.

In these 10 matches, the Blaugrana has scored 14 goals to Nerrazurri’s 6 goals.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona - Last 5 matches Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona - 2019/20 Group Stage Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan - 2019/20 Group Stage Inter Milan 1-1 Barcelona - 2018/19 Group Stage Barcelona 2-0 Inter Milan - 2018/19 Group Stage Barcelona 1-0 Inter Milan - 2009/10 Semi Final

PREDICTED XI

Inter Milan(3-5-2): Handanovic - Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni - Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco - Martinez, Dzeko

Barcelona(4-3-3): Ter Stegen - Roberto, Christensen, Garcia, Alba - Kessie, Busquets, Pedri - Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Inter Milan vs Barcelona will kick-off at 8:00 PM BST/ 12.30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.