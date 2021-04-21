Football Champions League Champions League Liverpool owner Henry apologises after Super League turmoil Liverpool was among the six Premier League clubs who signed up for the Super League but withdrew on Tuesday amid a storm of protests from fans, players, managers and governments. Reuters 21 April, 2021 13:26 IST Henry took sole responsibility for the negativity surrounding Liverpool Football Club since the news of its participation in the ESL was announced. - REUTERS Reuters 21 April, 2021 13:26 IST Liverpool's principal owner John Henry apologised to supporters and manager Juergen Klopp on Wednesday for the disruption caused by the club's involvement in the formation of the European Super League.Liverpool was among the six Premier League clubs who signed up for the Super League but withdrew on Tuesday amid a storm of protests from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies UEFA and FIFA. John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021 "I'm sorry, and I alone am responsible for the unnecessary negativity brought forward over the past couple of days," Henry said in a video on the club's website. "It's something I won’t forget. And shows the power the fans have today and will rightly continue to have." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.