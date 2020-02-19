In numbers: Jose Mourinho looking to end six-year wait

Jose Mourinho is hoping to end a six-year wait to win a Champions League last-16 tie when Tottenham Hotspur takes on RB Leipzig.

The Spurs boss has suffered frustration in Europe's elite club competition since taking Chelsea to the last four back in 2014.

Tottenham is at home for the first leg against Leipzig, a team it has never played before, with Atalanta taking on Valencia in the other game to take place on Wednesday.

Here are the stats for the two Champions League fixtures.

Tottenham v RB Leipzig

6 - Mourinho last made it past the round of 16 of the Champions League six years ago, leading Chelsea to the semifinals in 2013-14. It is also nearly 10 years since he last reached the final, with Inter in 2010.

9 - Son Heung-min has scored nine goals in his past 10 Champions League starts. In the knockout stages with Spurs, his record is five goals in seven starts.

20 - The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has seen more goals than any other venue in this season's Champions League (20 goals; 11 for Tottenham, 9 against).

11 - Between them, Timo Werner (6) and Emil Forsberg (5) have scored over half of RB Leipzig's all-time goals in the Champions League (55 per cent, 11 out of 20).

1 - Only one of Spurs' 21 Champions League home games has ended in a draw (0-0 v Milan in March 2011).

Atalanta v Valencia

0 - Atalanta has never played Valencia, or indeed any Spanish team, in a competitive fixture before.

1 - The Italian team is the first Champions League debutant to make it to the knockout stages of the Champions League since Leicester City in 2016-17. The English side was eventually knocked out in the quarterfinals by Atletico Madrid.

13 - Valencia is in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2012-13. It has been 13 years since it last made it past the round of 16 (2006-07).

3 - Atalanta is the first team to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League in its current format after losing its opening three group games.

4 - Rodrigo Moreno has been involved in four goals in five Champions League games this season (two goals, two assists). That is more than in his previous 24 matches in the competition, from which he produced two goals and one assist.