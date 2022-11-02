Juventus vs PSG, Champions League: When, where to watch, team news, predicted XI, live streaming info

Juventus faced Benfica needing all three points to maintain its Champions League knockout hopes. And it did pack its bags when the Portuguese powerhouses beat the Old Lady 4-3 at the Estadio da Luz.

Weston McKennie and Arkadiusz Milik scored two quick goals just before the 80-minute mark to set up a thrilling finish.

But the Juve lacked the stamina to score the two additional goals and their journey in the top division of Europe came to an end.

With Nicolo Fagioli scoring the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Leece at the weekend, a three-game winning streak and three clean sheets in Serie A lifted Juve’s hopes.

Massimiliano Allegri’s team welcomes PSG to its base after winning each of its last three home games and scoring at least twice in five of its last six games on home soil.

However, they also run the risk of becoming just the second Italian team to lose five group games in a single Champions League campaign, joining 2004-05 Roma.

PSG comes into the match after a 4-3 win over Troyes, before which it secured its spot in the knockouts with a 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa.

Despite the rumours of rifts inside the team, Christophe Galtier’s attacking triumvirate, of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, has been on song on-field and will be expected to do so against Allegri’s side.

FORM GUIDE

Juventus has three wins and two losses in its last five matches, while PSG comes into the game with four consecutive wins and no losses so far this season.

Juventus last five games:

⦿ Lecce 0-1 Juventus

⦿ Benfica 4-3 Juventus

⦿ Juventus 4-0 Empoli

⦿ Torino 0-1 Juventus

⦿ Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus

PSG last five games:

⦿ PSG 4-3 Troyes

⦿ PSG 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

⦿ AC Ajjacio 0-3 PSG

⦿ PSG 1-0 Marseille

⦿ PSG 1-1 Benfica

HEAD-TO-HEAD

PSG and Juventus have met twice, with either side winning a game.

⦿ PSG 2-1 Juventus (Champions League group stage)

⦿ PSG 2-3 Juventus (Champions Cup – North America)

Before #JUVPSG this Wednesday, look back at the Parisian victory during the first leg at the Parc des Princes! pic.twitter.com/hZvuuSaYl1 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 1, 2022

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Juventus: Szczesny – Bonucci, Gatti, Sandro – Cuadrado, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic – Kean, Milik

PSG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes – Soler, Verratti, Ruiz – Sarabia, Mbappe, Messi