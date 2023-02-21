UEFA Champions League

De Bruyne to miss Champions League round of 16 first leg clash vs Leipzig

The Belgium midfielder was not in the 22-man squad tweeted by the English champions on Tuesday.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg with RB Leipzig after he was left out of his side’s squad for the game.

The Belgium midfielder was not in the 22-man squad tweeted by the English champions on Tuesday.

Speaking at his side’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Leipzig coach Marco Rose said City still posed a major threat despite the 31-year-old’s absence.

“I think Kevin is among the best players in the world. He sees space, he knows space and he’s dangerous in front of goal” Rose told reporters

“A lot goes through him in this team, but he will be replaced by someone world class.

“Man City work as a team, they are not individuals, a team will be on the field tomorrow - a team which wants to win the Champions League,” he added.

Leipzig said Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo would miss the match, while France forward Christopher Nkunku was in doubt and would, at best, start from the bench.

