Football Champions League Champions League Lille beats Sevilla 2-1, Salzburg loses to Wolfsburg French champion Lille kept the group wide open with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Sevilla as group leader Salzburg lost to Wolfsburg. AP 03 November, 2021 09:05 IST Lille players celebrate after beating Sevilla 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday. - AP AP 03 November, 2021 09:05 IST French champion Lille kept Group G of the UEFA Champions League wide open with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Sevilla.Lille's first win gives it five points after four games. It's two points behind group leader Salzburg, which lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg earlier. Wolfsburg also has five points, while Sevilla stayed on three points. READ: Ziyech's goal leads Chelsea to 1-0 win over Malmo Wolfsburg's new coach Florian Kohfeldt enjoyed a winning Champions League debut.A win would have made Salzburg the first Austrian club in the last 16 since Sturm Graz in the 2000-01 season but Kohfeldt's hiring appears to have reinvigorated Wolfsburg after two wins from two games. The former Werder Bremen coach replaced Mark van Bommel, who was fired after an eight-game winless run including a 3-1 loss in the first game at Salzburg.