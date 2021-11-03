Lille beats Sevilla 2-1, Salzburg loses to Wolfsburg

French champion Lille kept Group G of the UEFA Champions League wide open with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Sevilla.

Lille’s first win gives it five points after four games. It's two points behind group leader Salzburg, which lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg earlier. Wolfsburg also has five points, while Sevilla stayed on three points.

Wolfsburg’s new coach Florian Kohfeldt enjoyed a winning Champions League debut.

A win would have made Salzburg the first Austrian club in the last 16 since Sturm Graz in the 2000-01 season but Kohfeldt’s hiring appears to have reinvigorated Wolfsburg after two wins from two games.

The former Werder Bremen coach replaced Mark van Bommel, who was fired after an eight-game winless run including a 3-1 loss in the first game at Salzburg.