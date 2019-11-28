Football Champions League Champions League Lionel Messi breaks Champions League record in his 700th Barcelona appearance Scoring against a 34th different Champions League opponent saw Lionel Messi set yet another landmark. Dejan Kalinic 28 November, 2019 07:53 IST Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 28 November, 2019 07:53 IST Barcelona star Lionel Messi broke a Champions League record by scoring against a 34th different team with his goal at home to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.Messi doubled Barca's lead after setting up Luis Suarez's opener in the Group F clash at Camp Nou.Dortmund became the 34th side against which Messi has scored in the Champions League as the Argentina forward surpassed a mark he had shared with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul. A NEW RECORD for Leo #Messi against 34 different teams!The MOST EVER in the UEFA @ChampionsLeague! pic.twitter.com/PeC7oMV3bD— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2019 Messi received a neat pass from Suarez before calmly converting past Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki in the 33rd minute.The 32-year-old only equalled Ronaldo and Raul last month, when he netted in a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague.Messi also set up Antoine Griezmann for Barcelona's third as it sealed qualification. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos