Liverpool’s Fabinho back in training ahead of Atletico game

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has returned to training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League home match against Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Fabinho, who joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in 2018, missed its last three games due to a minor knee injury.

Liverpool is top of Group B with nine points from three matches, five points above Atletico, which it beat 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano last month.