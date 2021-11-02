Football Champions League Champions League Liverpool’s Fabinho back in training ahead of Atletico game Fabinho has returned to training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League contest between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. Reuters 02 November, 2021 14:30 IST Reuters 02 November, 2021 14:30 IST Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has returned to training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League home match against Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Monday.ALSO READ - Liverpool prepares again for Atletico amid feud over style, characterFabinho, who joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in 2018, missed its last three games due to a minor knee injury.Liverpool is top of Group B with nine points from three matches, five points above Atletico, which it beat 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano last month. Read more stories on Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :