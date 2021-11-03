Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League LIVE: Live match updates, live commentary

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League being played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute updates.

12:40 am: 50 Minutes to Kick off!

For Atletico Madrid, including extra-time, seven out of our last nine away goals in the European competition have been scored after the 84th minute.

This includes three extra-time goals at Anfield in March 2020 and Luis Suárez’s 97th-minute winner at AC Milan.

It remains to be seen whether Simeone's boys repeat a similar result here as well.

12:25 am: Almost an hour to Kick-off!

Liverpool has lost just two of its last 22 Champions League home fixtures since Jurgen Klopp took over (15 wins and five draws). But the last time Atletico Madrid played at anfiedl, it won 3-2.

12:10 am: Confirmed Line-Ups:

Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Jota

Atletico Madrid Starting XI: Oblak, Gimenez, Felipe, Trippier, Hermoso, Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo, Correa, Suarez, Felix

The host will be in its signature Red Kit while Simeone's men will start in their blue kit after a loss at home.

Match Preview

Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday he was looking forward to Liverpool safely hosting Atletico Madrid with fans after the spectre of coronavirus hung over their Champions League clash last year.

The teams met in front of a full crowd at Anfield on March 11, 2020, with 3,000 travelling Atletico fans attending, even though the Covid-19 pandemic had already begun to sweep across Europe. Klopp opposed holding the game at the time, which proved to be the last top level football match held in England for three months.

Reds fans will pack Anfield on Wednesday after the U.K.’s mass vaccination programme facilitated the unrestricted return of spectators to sporting venues in England.

“The world turned upside down. Not sure we could have imagined it, though we all had a sense that something interesting could happen. I didn’t know to what extent that night,” the Liverpool manager said.

“It was the one game, when I thought about it later, which I never thought about like a football game.”

Diego Simeone’s Atletico won 3-2 after extra time to record a 4-2 aggregate victory against the then defending European champion but lost to Leipzig in the quarterfinals.

Liverpool got some measure of revenge with a 3-2 win in the Spanish capital two weeks ago and is well on course for the last 16 with maximum points from its opening three games in Group B. “We were so happy when we qualified for the Champions League last year because we knew we would have nights like this,” Klopp added.

“So now a night like this is coming and we should celebrate it in a football way together with our supporters.”

Another win against Los Colchoneros would qualify Liverpool for the knockout stages with two games to spare. Guinea’s Naby Keita and James Milner are sidelined with hamstring injuries but Klopp confirmed midfielders Thiago and Fabinho are in contention to play after returning to training.

