UEFA Champions League Champions League final LIVE Liverpool vs Real Madrid score: Kick-off in France, Benzema or Salah to fire tonight? Champions League final Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Enjoy live score of the LIV vs RMA match from the Stade de France Stadium in Paris, France. Team Sportstar PARIS Last Updated: 29 May, 2022 01:09 IST Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) will look to win his second Champions League as manager while Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (right) will be the first manager to win four Champions League titles if his team wins the final. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar PARIS Last Updated: 29 May, 2022 01:09 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live score of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final between Liverpool vs Real Madrid being played at theStade de France Stadium in Paris, France. STARTING LINEUPS ARE OUT!!Liverpool XI: Alisson(GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson(C), Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.Manager: Jurgen KloppReal Madrid XI: Courtois(GK), Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Vinicius Junior, Benzema(C), Valverde.Manager: Carlo AncelottiWhen and where to watch the UEFA Champions League final?The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off on May 29 at the Stade de France in Paris, France. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten HD 2, Sony Ten 2 and can be watched online on Sony LIV and JioTV.