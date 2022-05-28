Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Champions League final, all you need to know, streaming info

Liverpool will look to settle the scores of the 2018 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final loss when it takes on Real Madrid at Paris in this year's UCL final.

The Reds have gone on to win the Champions League since that final in Cardiff and will hope to win their second Champions League under Jurgen Klopp, after its pursuit for the Premier League was ended by Manchester City on the final matchday.

The team, however, has injury concerns, with Fabinho having a hamstring injury, Thiago out with another knock during the match against Wolverhamton Wanderers and its captain Virgil Van Dijk, who looked to have picked up a minor injury in the FA Cup final.

Though Van Dijk was on the bench for the final Premier League fixture, updates on the other two still remain pending.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, had its domestic ambitions fulfilled with a league title, earning 86 points from 73 matches and will look to win its 14th Champions League title, this time under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian has already guided Los Blancos to the jewel crown of elite European football once in 2014 and will look to repeat the same on his way to become the most decorated football manager of all time.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Liverpool and Real Madrid have met eight times in competitive fixtures in the past and the Reds have won just once, in the Champions League final of 1981, which also took place in Paris. Real Madrid has won four times, while the remaining three matches have been draws.

Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (Champions League quarterfinal)

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (Champions League quarterfinal)

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (Champions League final)

Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (Champions League group stage)

Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid (Champions League group stage)

Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (Champions League quarterfinal)

Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool (Champions League quarterfinal)

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid (Champions League final)

TEAM FORM: Liverpool is on an 18-match unbeaten run with its last loss coming in the Champions League to Inter Milan on March 9. Despite its win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous match, the Reds could not win the Premier League.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is without a win in its previous two matches with two wins, as many draws and one loss in its last five matches.

Liverpool's last five matches:

3-1 Win vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

1-2 Win vs Southampton (Premier League)

0-0 Draw vs Chelsea (FA Cup)

1-2 Win vs Liverpool (Premier League)

1-1 Draw vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Real Madrid's last five matches:

0-0 Draw vs Real Betis (La Liga)

1-1 Draw vs Cadiz (La Liga)

6-0 Win vs Levante (La Liga)

1-0 Loss vs Atletico Madrid (La Liga)

3-1 Win vs Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)

Players to look out for:

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: The Egyptian was injured out the last time the two sides met in the Champions League final four years ago. The Real Madrid player then involved in that tackle -- Sergio Ramos -- is no more in the team while Salah will enter the pitch as a Golden Boot winner in the Premier League this season.

The 29-year-old has scored 31 goals this season, eight of which have come in the Champions League and will look to settle the scores in the final this time around.

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid: The last time Liverpool and Real Madrid met in the UCL final, Benzema had opened the scoring with an interception following a blunder by goalkeeper Loris Karius.

This season, the Frenchman has been in further dangerous form, netting 44 times and assisting 15 goals in 45 matches for Los Blancos. He has become the club's joint-second highest goal scorer this season and has been the defining factor for Real Madrid's Champions League campaign this season.

What have the managers said?

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid

Predicted Starting Lineups:

Liverpool XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson (C), James Milner, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema(C), Vinicius Junior

When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League semifinal?