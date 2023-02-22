UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid outguns Liverpool to gain advantage in Champions League Round of 16

Holder Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to earn a devastating 5-2 victory at Liverpool in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Reuters
22 February, 2023 03:25 IST
22 February, 2023 03:25 IST
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates scoring its fifth goal with teammates

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates scoring its fifth goal with teammates | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Holder Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to earn a devastating 5-2 victory at Liverpool in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Holder Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to earn a devastating 5-2 victory at Liverpool in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Also Read
LIV 2-5 RMA, UEFA Champions League HIGHLIGHTS: Benzema, Vinicius braces guide Real Madrid to comeback win vs Liverpool

In a re-run of last year’s final, the first half was played at a ferocious pace, with the host racing into a fourth-minute lead through a superb Darwin Nunez flick -- the quickest goal Liverpool has ever scored at Anfield in the Champions League.

Anfield erupted 10 minutes later when an horrendous miscontrol from Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois left Mohamed Salah with the simple task of slotting the ball home to make it 2-0.

Yet just as it did on several occasions en route to its 14th European Cup crown last season, Real quickly turned things around, with Vinicius Jr. scoring one sublime strike and one fluke goal after another goalkeeping mistake to level the match by halftime.

A bullet Eder Militao header completed the turnaround for Real early in the second half, sapping all the life out of Anfield in the process.

The host’s misery was not done there, however, as Karim Benzema’s double ensured Liverpool shipped five goals at home for only the third time this century in all competitions, leaving it with a monumental task to reach the quarter finals.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us