UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Villarreal LIVE UEFA Champions League: Updates; when and where to watch UEFA Champions League semifinal Liverpool vs Villarreal: Enjoy the UCL live updates of the LIV vs VIL match from the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. Team Sportstar LIVERPOOL Last Updated: 27 April, 2022 23:11 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semifinal clash between Liverpool vs Villarreal being played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash. MATCH PREVIEWLiverpool will continue its pursuit for a quadruple when it takes on Villarreal in the first leg of the second UEFA Champions League on Thursday.The Reds have already won one silverware this season beating Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup final and will hope to get into its third Champions League final under manager Jurgen Klopp.Liverpool was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the tournament last year by Real Madrid -- a team it has a chance of facing if it goes through against the Unai Emery's Villarreal.READ: The 10 Premier League rejects keeping Villarreal's Champions League hopes alive against LiverpoolREAD: Liverpool won't make the mistake of underestimating Villarreal: KloppREAD: Villarreal high on confidence ahead of Liverpool tie, says ParejoWATCH: Villarreal's Etienne Capoue: We're up against the best in the competitionVillarreal, on the other hand, beat Bayern Munich to enter its third Champions Semifinal ever, its first since 2005-06. Emery has already been immortalised at the club as he guided it to its first European trophy, the Europa League in last year.With the competition finally down to the final four, it will be interseting to see whether Unai Emery can carry the 'yellow submarine' to its first ever UCL final or will Klopp avenge his defeat to Emery's then side Sevilla in the Europa League final in six years ago.Where can you watch the match?The Liverpool vs Villarreal match is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off on April 278 at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten HD 2, Sony Ten 2 and can be watched online on Sony LIV and JioTV.