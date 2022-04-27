Liverpool vs Villarreal LIVE UEFA Champions League: Updates; when and where to watch

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semifinal clash between Liverpool vs Villarreal being played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash.

MATCH PREVIEW

Liverpool will continue its pursuit for a quadruple when it takes on Villarreal in the first leg of the second UEFA Champions League on Thursday.

The Reds have already won one silverware this season beating Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup final and will hope to get into its third Champions League final under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the tournament last year by Real Madrid -- a team it has a chance of facing if it goes through against the Unai Emery's Villarreal.

Villarreal, on the other hand, beat Bayern Munich to enter its third Champions Semifinal ever, its first since 2005-06. Emery has already been immortalised at the club as he guided it to its first European trophy, the Europa League in last year.

With the competition finally down to the final four, it will be interseting to see whether Unai Emery can carry the 'yellow submarine' to its first ever UCL final or will Klopp avenge his defeat to Emery's then side Sevilla in the Europa League final in six years ago.

Where can you watch the match?