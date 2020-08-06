Champions League

WATCH: Lucas Tousart's winner as Olympique Lyonnais beat Juventus

Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais defeated Serie A giant Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 clash during the 2019/20 Champions League.

06 August, 2020 18:18 IST

Lyon's Lucas Tousart (right) scoring against Juventus.   -  Getty Images

