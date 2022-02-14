Man City don't have extra incentive to win Champions League, says Guardiola

Manchester City will treat its Champions League knockout tie against Sporting Lisbon just like any other fixture despite the disappointment of a runner-up finish in last season's tournament, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday.

Guardiola has led City to three league titles since taking over in 2016, though it is yet to win the Champions League, coming closest after reaching the final in June last year, in which it was beaten by Chelsea.

"To go better than last season isn't easy," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Tuesday's game. "We're excited and happy to be at this stage.

"I know how important the Champions League is, but we take every Premier League game just as seriously, we saw how tough Norwich City was.

"It's an honour to travel to Portugal to try and win the game. As much as we want or don't want to win it, it comes down to the players on the pitch."

Guardiola heaped praise on opponent Sporting, which secured qualification for the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2008-09 after navigating its way through a tricky group featuring Borussia Dortmund and Ajax Amsterdam.

"Portugal always has an incredibly competitive league," Guardiola said. "What I saw from Sporting, their togetherness, the relation between manager and team and this is the most important thing.

"They are a physical team, with incredible runners in behind. They were champions last season after many years, beating Porto and Benfica. It is because they are a good team.

"They qualified from a group with Ajax and Dortmund, who are good Champions League teams."

The Spaniard added that City will be without Jack Grealish in Lisbon, after saying on Friday that the England midfielder was struggling with an injury similar to the shin problem that kept him out of action for several weeks last season.

"He's better but tomorrow isn't available alongside Cole Palmer and Gabriel Jesus," Guardiola said.