Defending champion Man City drawn in Group G of Champions League 2023-24

Defending champion Manchester City has been drawn in Group G of the Champions League 2023-24 season, along with RB Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) and BSC Young Boys.

Man City won the first Champions League in its history after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final last season.

RB Leipzig reached the semifinal in the 2019-20 season, where it was beaten 3-0 by PSG in a one-legged fixture.

Crvena Zvezda, also known as Red Star Belgrade might not be in contention to go deep in the competition in recent times but it has won the title once in its history in the 1990-91 season after beating Marseille in the final on penalties.

BSC Young Boys from Switzerland last played in the Champions League in the 2021-22 season, where it couldn’t go past the group stages.