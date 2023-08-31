MagazineBuy Print

Defending champion Man City drawn in Group G of Champions League 2023-24

Defending champion Manchester City has been drawn in Group G of the Champions League 2023-24 season, along with RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and BSC Young Boys.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 23:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy after the team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy after the team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy after the team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Manchester City has been drawn in Group G of the Champions League 2023-24 season, along with RB Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) and BSC Young Boys.

Man City won the first Champions League in its history after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final last season.

RB Leipzig reached the semifinal in the 2019-20 season, where it was beaten 3-0 by PSG in a one-legged fixture.

Crvena Zvezda, also known as Red Star Belgrade might not be in contention to go deep in the competition in recent times but it has won the title once in its history in the 1990-91 season after beating Marseille in the final on penalties.

BSC Young Boys from Switzerland last played in the Champions League in the 2021-22 season, where it couldn’t go past the group stages.

