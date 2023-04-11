UEFA Champions League

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich LIVE, Champions League: Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST; Starting Lineups; Team news; Where to watch

MCI vs BAY: Catch the score and live updates of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   12 April, 2023 00:19 IST
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland with Aymeric Laporte during training.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland with Aymeric Laporte during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
April 11, 2023 23:58
Did you know?
  • This will be the seventh meeting between Manchester City and Bayern Munich in European Competition, with both sides having three wins each.
  • Man City has won two of the previous occasions when hosting Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (L1), with its one defeat coming against Pep Guardiola’s Bayern in October 2013 (1-3).
  • Man City has won its last 10 home games against German opposition in the Champions League by an aggregate score of 39-10, including all four games in this run during the knockout stages.
  • Man City manager Pep Guardiola has won 54% of his games in the knockout stages of the Champions League (39 out of 72). Among those with 30+ games in the KO stages (including finals), he has the best win percentage of any manager and is the only one to have won more than half of his games.

April 11, 2023 23:32
Man City vs Bayern head-to-head record

Played: 6

Man City: 6

Draws: 0

Bayern Munich: 6

Goals scored

Man City: 9

Bayern Munich : 10

April 11, 2023 23:15
Confirmed starting lineups!!

Manchester City: Ederson(GK), Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.

Bayern Munich: Sommer(GK), Upamecano, De Ligt, Pavard, Kimmich, Gnabry, Goretzka, Sane, Coman, Davies, Musiala

April 11, 2023 23:02
PREVIEW

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says his side needs “belief” ahead of “one of football’s biggest tests” at Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Bayern edged to a 1-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.

“We have a few players carrying a knock, and City has been in great shape lately. But in football, it’s never that simple,” Tuchel said after his third match in charge of Bayern.

“We’re going to get there with courage, aware that we will need to produce a great performance.”

Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 defeat of Man City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea manager.

“The Champions League is a competition where matches are decided on the day,” added Tuchel.

Read full article HERE

(via AFP)

Predicted XI

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Bayern Munich: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman; Muller.

When and where will the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal clash kick-off?

The Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, April 12 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match will be live telecasted in the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

