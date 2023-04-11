Manchester City vs Bayern Munich LIVE, Champions League: Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST; Starting Lineups; Team news; Where to watch

PREVIEW

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says his side needs “belief” ahead of “one of football’s biggest tests” at Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Bayern edged to a 1-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.

“We have a few players carrying a knock, and City has been in great shape lately. But in football, it’s never that simple,” Tuchel said after his third match in charge of Bayern.

“We’re going to get there with courage, aware that we will need to produce a great performance.”

Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 defeat of Man City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea manager.

“The Champions League is a competition where matches are decided on the day,” added Tuchel.

Read full article ​HERE​

(via AFP)

Predicted XI

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Bayern Munich: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman; Muller.

When and where will the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal clash kick-off?

The Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, April 12 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match will be live telecasted in the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarterfinal match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.