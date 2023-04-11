Manchester City vs Bayern Munich LIVE, Champions League: Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST; Starting Lineups; Team news; Where to watch

- This will be the seventh meeting between Manchester City and Bayern Munich in European Competition, with both sides having three wins each.
- Man City has won two of the previous occasions when hosting Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (L1), with its one defeat coming against Pep Guardiola’s Bayern in October 2013 (1-3).
- Man City has won its last 10 home games against German opposition in the Champions League by an aggregate score of 39-10, including all four games in this run during the knockout stages.
- Man City manager Pep Guardiola has won 54% of his games in the knockout stages of the Champions League (39 out of 72). Among those with 30+ games in the KO stages (including finals), he has the best win percentage of any manager and is the only one to have won more than half of his games.
Played: 6
Man City: 6
Draws: 0
Bayern Munich: 6
Goals scored
Man City: 9
Bayern Munich : 10
Manchester City: Ederson(GK), Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland.
Bayern Munich: Sommer(GK), Upamecano, De Ligt, Pavard, Kimmich, Gnabry, Goretzka, Sane, Coman, Davies, Musiala
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says his side needs “belief” ahead of “one of football’s biggest tests” at Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg.
Bayern edged to a 1-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.
“We have a few players carrying a knock, and City has been in great shape lately. But in football, it’s never that simple,” Tuchel said after his third match in charge of Bayern.
“We’re going to get there with courage, aware that we will need to produce a great performance.”
Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 defeat of Man City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea manager.
“The Champions League is a competition where matches are decided on the day,” added Tuchel.
(via AFP)
Predicted XI
Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.
Bayern Munich: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman; Muller.
