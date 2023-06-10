Magazine

Man City vs Inter LIVE score, Champions League final updates: Walker not in Starting XI; Lineups; Streaming info; 12:30 AM IST Kick-off

MCI vs INT: Catch the score and live updates of the Champions League 2022-23 final match between Manchester City and Inter from the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Updated : Jun 10, 2023 23:37 IST

Team Sportstar
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: A silhouette of the UEFA Champions League trophy prior to the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: A silhouette of the UEFA Champions League trophy prior to the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: David Ramos
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: A silhouette of the UEFA Champions League trophy prior to the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: David Ramos

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Champions League 2022-23 final match between Manchester City and Inter from the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
  • June 10, 2023 23:17
    Here is a stat for you!

  • June 10, 2023 23:10
    Inter Starting XI
  • June 10, 2023 23:09
    Man City Starting XI
  • June 10, 2023 22:59
    Kick-off time, not too far away!

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: Manchester City fans are seen after taking a photo of an FC Internazionale fan outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)


  • June 10, 2023 22:39
    PREDICTED XI!

    Man City: Ederson(GK); Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

    Inter: Onana(GK); Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

  • June 10, 2023 22:33
    Live telecast/Streaming information

    When and where is the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter kicking-off?

    The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will kick-off at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium at 12:30 AM IST, Sunday, June 11.

    Where can you watch the live telecast of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter?

    The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD (English), Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi), Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India.

    Where can you live stream the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter?

    The The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

  • June 10, 2023 22:30
    PREVIEW

    With its massive spending power, Manchester City’s run to the Champions League final has hardly come as a surprise.

    The same cannot be said for Inter Milan, City’s opponent on Saturday in Istanbul.

    While Inter is one of European football’s most storied teams, it enters the game as an outsider, having somewhat surprisingly reached the final. After all, Inter is the third best team in Italy, a league that has long-since lost its shine after being considered the ultimate destination for the world’s best players in the 1990s.

    Inter finished the season 18 points behind league champion Napoli, the team many expected to go far before losing to AC Milan in the quarterfinals.

    (inputs from AP) Read full ​PREVIEW

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

