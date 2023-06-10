Man City vs Inter LIVE score, Champions League final updates: Walker not in Starting XI; Lineups; Streaming info; 12:30 AM IST Kick-off

Live telecast/Streaming information

When and where is the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter kicking-off?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will kick-off at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium at 12:30 AM IST, Sunday, June 11.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter?

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD (English), Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi), Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India.

Where can you live stream the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter?

The The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.