Manchester City vs Lyon, Champions League quarterfinal LIVE: Garcia starts, Mendy benched for City

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Champions League quarterfinals between Manchester City and Lyon at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon.

Landmark for City duo: Manchester City's Champions League top scorer Raheem Sterling is to set to make his 50th appearance in the competition, with stalwart David Silva on the verge of his 100th outing in all UEFA competitions. Sterling had recently reached 100 goals across all competitions for City and has enjoyed a stellar 2019-20 season scoring 31 goals across all competitions with 11 of them coming since the restart.

Manchester City's Champions League top scorer Raheem Sterling is to set to make his 50th appearance in the competition, with stalwart David Silva on the verge of his 100th outing in all UEFA competitions. Sterling had recently reached 100 goals across all competitions for City and has enjoyed a stellar 2019-20 season scoring 31 goals across all competitions with 11 of them coming since the restart. Its interesting to see Guardiola start with Joao Cancelo ahead of defensively adept Benjamin Mendy at left back. The 19-year old Eric Garcia will make his second Champions League appearance after making his debut against Dinamo Zagreb in the group stages earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia has gone with an unchanged XI that lost the round of 16 second leg to Juventus.

The Line-ups are out!

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Garcia, Cancelo; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Jesus, Sterling

Lyon (3-5-2): Lopes; Denayer, Marcal, Marcelo; Dubois, Caqueret, Guimareas, Aouar, Cornet; Depay, Ekambi

Team News: Sergio Aguero is confirmed to miss the tie as the Argentinian is in Barcelona, recovering after a surgery to his knee meniscus. Meanwhile, Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet is doubtful for the quarterfinal.

Form Guide: Man City: WWWLW, Lyon: LDLLW

Story so far: Manchester City reached the quarterfinal after beating 13-time champion Real Madrid 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16. Lyon beat Juventus on away goals after losing the second leg 2-1 and aggregates tied on 2-2.

Man City vs Lyon Champions League quarterfinal will be begin live streaming on Sony LIV and ESPN Ten Sports Network from 12.30 am (IST), Sunday.