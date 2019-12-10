Man City defender John Stones misses Zagreb trip

John Stones was omitted from the Manchester City squad to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday after he was injured during the Manchester derby.

Stones limped off in the second half of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United, which dealt another blow to City's fading hopes of winning a third straight Premier League crown.

The England defender missed training on Tuesday and was subsequently left out of the group for the trip to Croatia's capital, with David Silva and Sergio Aguero also missing out alongside long-term absentees Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte.

Pep Guardiola's side is boosted by the presence of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who returns from two-month layoff with a knee injury to add to City's options at the left-back position.

City, already through to the round of 16 as winner of Group C, has included teenage defenders Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the squad.

Guardiola, who led Barcelona to two Champions League triumphs as coach, is seeking his first European title with the English club.