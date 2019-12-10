Football Champions League Champions League Man City defender John Stones misses Zagreb trip Sergio Aguero, David Silva and John Stones are all absent from the Manchester City squad to take on Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday. Jamie Smith 10 December, 2019 22:49 IST Manchester City and England defender John Stones picked up an injury during the Manchester derby. - Getty Images Jamie Smith 10 December, 2019 22:49 IST John Stones was omitted from the Manchester City squad to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday after he was injured during the Manchester derby.Stones limped off in the second half of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United, which dealt another blow to City's fading hopes of winning a third straight Premier League crown.The England defender missed training on Tuesday and was subsequently left out of the group for the trip to Croatia's capital, with David Silva and Sergio Aguero also missing out alongside long-term absentees Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte.Read: Man United's firepower enough for top four, says MaguirePep Guardiola's side is boosted by the presence of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who returns from two-month layoff with a knee injury to add to City's options at the left-back position.City, already through to the round of 16 as winner of Group C, has included teenage defenders Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the squad.Guardiola, who led Barcelona to two Champions League triumphs as coach, is seeking his first European title with the English club. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos