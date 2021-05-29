Watch - UCL final: Manchester City's stats in the 2020-21 Champions League season

Manchester City has had a remarkable campaign on both the domestic and continental fronts. City has clinched the Premier League and League Cup honours, and is one step away from winning its maiden Champions League crown.

It has been a near faultless run so far in the Champions League for City under manager Pep Guardiola. The Catalan has made it to his first Champions League final in 10 years.

Take a look at the team's statistics from the ongoing Champions League season.