Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Rodrygo returns to Starting XI, Champions League semifinal leg 1

12:10 am: Manchester City has not lost a Champions League match for 1315 days at home. Its last loss in UCL was to Lyon in September 2018.

11:45 pm: TEAM FORM: Manchester City comes into the match with two wins from its last five matches in all competitions, including a loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinals.

Man City's last five matches:

5-1 Win vs Watford (Premier League)

3-0 Win vs Brighton and Hove Albion (Premier League)

2-3 Loss vs Liverpool (FA Cup semifinal)

0-0 Draw vs Atletico Madrid (UEFA Champions League)

2-2 Draw vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Real Madrid's last five matches:

3-1 Win vs Osasuna (LaLiga)

3-2 Win vs Sevilla (LaLiga)

2-3 Loss vs Chelsea (UEFA Champions League)

2-0 Win vs Getafe (LaLiga)

3-1 Win vs Chelsea (LaLiga)

11:25 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Manchester City and Real Madrid have met six times in competitive fixtures in the past and each team has won two matches each, while the remaining two matches have ended as draws.

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid

Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City

10:53 pm: One of the Starting Lineups out!

Real Madrid Starting XI: Courtois (GK), Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Benzema (C), Vinicius Jr.

Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson (GK), Zinchenko, Stones, Ruben Dias (C), Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester City, the runner-up of the last season's UEFA Champions League (UCL) will hope to learn from past mistakes as it takes on Real Madrid in the UCL semifinals on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side has already established its dominance over a Spanish side in the quarterfinals ousting Atletico Madrid and will hope for a similar result in a replay of the 2019-20 UCL round-of-16 fixture against Real Madrid.

Guardiola made history when he made it to nine Champions League semifinals and will continue his pursuit for a maiden UCL title with the Cityzens.

ALSO READ | City needs to forget history when facing Real, says Guardiola

Real Madrid, on the other hand, suffered an exit last year at this very stage of the tournament and will look to play its first final after three years. Last time, the stone in its shoe was also an English opponent -- Chelsea, one which it beat in the previous round.

Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that Real was a side he could "never say no to" and having led his side to the top of the LaLiga table, the Italian will now look to conquer Europe.

