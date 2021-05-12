Mateu Lahoz appointed referee for 2021 Champions League final

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will take charge of his first Champions League final when Chelsea faces Manchester City on May 29, UEFA said on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old served as a fourth official at the 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

He will be assisted by countrymen Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar. Lahoz has also made the list of referees for this year's European Championship.