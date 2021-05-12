Football Champions League Champions League Mateu Lahoz appointed referee for 2021 Champions League final Lahoz officiated in six Champions League ties this season, including the quarterfinal first-leg match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain. Reuters 12 May, 2021 21:15 IST The 44-year-old served as a fourth official at the 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 12 May, 2021 21:15 IST Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will take charge of his first Champions League final when Chelsea faces Manchester City on May 29, UEFA said on Wednesday.The 44-year-old served as a fourth official at the 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.ALSO READ | UEFA finalising plans for Champions League final in PortoHe will be assisted by countrymen Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar. Lahoz has also made the list of referees for this year's European Championship. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.