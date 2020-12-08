Messi vs Ronaldo: Barcelona faces Juventus; records, stats, when and where to watch

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go up against each other for the 36th time in their career when Barcelona hosts Juventus at the Camp Nou on Tuesday in the Champions League.

A positive coronavirus test ruled Ronaldo out of the first encounter in Turin, while Messi scored a 90th minute penalty to seal a 2-0 win.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Messi's goals against Ronaldo in the Champions League: 3 (2009 vs Manchester United, 2011 vs Real Madrid)

Ronaldo is yet to score against Messi in the Champions League.

Messi has only been on the losing side once in his five previous Champions League meetings with Ronaldo.

Both these players have played against each other 35 times in all competitions for club and country. Messi holds the edge with 16 wins, while Ronaldo has won 10 times. Messi has 22 goals and 12 assists to Ronaldo's 19 goals and one assist.

TROPHIES WON

Messi - 36, Ronaldo - 32.

Messi leads the race in the Ballon d'Or count with six to Ronaldo's five. Ronaldo has upstaged him in the international haul with Euro 2016 and Nations League finals titles for Portugal, while Messi has lost four finals with Argentina.

Ronaldo also has more Champions League triumphs (five) to Messi's four.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus?

The Champions League encounter between Barcelona and Juventus can be watched live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD and can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

When to watch Barcelona vs Juventus?

The Champions League encounter between Barcelona and Juventus will kick off at 1.30 am IST on December 9, 2020.

(Stats compiled from Opta)