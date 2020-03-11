Mourinho on longest winless run as manager after Leipzig loss

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is on the worst run of his managerial career after his side suffered a 3-0 Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig.

A pair of goals from Marcel Sabitzer, aided by errors from Hugo Lloris, gave Leipzig control of the second leg of the last-16 tie at the Red Bull Arena.

Read: Serie A title could be decided by play-off, FIGC confirms

Emil Forsberg rounded things off with a late goal to make it a 4-0 aggregate triumph for Leipzig as Tottenham's streak of games without a victory in all competitions was extended to six games.

That is the longest winless run in Mourinho's career, which has spanned 935 matches.

It is a sequence encompassing the first leg against Leipzig, which ended in a 1-0 reverse, as well as Premier League losses to Chelsea and Wolves, an FA Cup penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich City and a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Spurs will seek to end that streak when it welcomes Mourinho's old club, Manchester United, to north London on Sunday.