Football Champions League Champions League Mourinho on longest winless run as manager after Leipzig loss Jose Mourinho is now six games without a win after Tottenham's 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig, the worst run of his managerial career. Nicholas McGee 11 March, 2020 10:02 IST Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho in pensive mood in the dugout - Getty Images Nicholas McGee 11 March, 2020 10:02 IST Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is on the worst run of his managerial career after his side suffered a 3-0 Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig.A pair of goals from Marcel Sabitzer, aided by errors from Hugo Lloris, gave Leipzig control of the second leg of the last-16 tie at the Red Bull Arena.Read: Serie A title could be decided by play-off, FIGC confirmsEmil Forsberg rounded things off with a late goal to make it a 4-0 aggregate triumph for Leipzig as Tottenham's streak of games without a victory in all competitions was extended to six games.That is the longest winless run in Mourinho's career, which has spanned 935 matches. It is a sequence encompassing the first leg against Leipzig, which ended in a 1-0 reverse, as well as Premier League losses to Chelsea and Wolves, an FA Cup penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich City and a 1-1 draw at Burnley.Spurs will seek to end that streak when it welcomes Mourinho's old club, Manchester United, to north London on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos