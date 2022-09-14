UEFA Champions League

Nagelsmann wants new signing Mane to be more self-confident

Sadio Mane is still adapting to Bayern Munich’s style of play but has to be a bit more self-confident, head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

14 September, 2022 08:38 IST
Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane shakes hands with coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane shakes hands with coach Julian Nagelsmann. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sadio Mane is still adapting to Bayern Munich’s style of play but has to be a bit more self-confident, head coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the forward failed to register a shot in its 2-0 Champions League win over Barcelona.

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored as Bayern won at home on Tuesday, with Mane substituted in the 70th minute.

Mane has scored five times for the Bundesliga club since joining them from Liverpool but is without a goal in its last four games.

“It’s quite normal as a newcomer, who of course still has to adapt to certain procedures that are a bit different to those at Liverpool,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“I already said during the week that I would like him to do certain things more. Maybe less looking for the ball or team mates, and trying to be a bit more self-confident.

“But we are very happy that we have him and he will put his stamp on our game.”

Bayern travels to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

