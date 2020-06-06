On This Day: Barcelona seals second treble and fifth Champions League title

On June 6, 2015, FC Barcelona sealed a second treble and a fifth UEFA Champions League title. Ivan Rakitić netted the opening goal, before Álvaro Morata equalised for Juventus. But Luis Suárez put Barcelona back in the lead and Neymar made it 3-1 with the last kick of the game.

It was a fitting farewell for club's legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez who announced that he was leaving the Catalan giant after 20 years.