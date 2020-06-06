Football Champions League Champions League On This Day: Barcelona seals second treble and fifth Champions League title Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar played starring roles as Barcelona sealed its fifth Champions League title with a 3-1 win over Juventus in the final. Team Sportstar 06 June, 2020 14:41 IST Barcelona's legendary midfield duo Xavi Hernandez (left) and Andreas Iniesta (right) pose with the Champions League trophy after the final win against Juventus. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 06 June, 2020 14:41 IST On June 6, 2015, FC Barcelona sealed a second treble and a fifth UEFA Champions League title. Ivan Rakitić netted the opening goal, before Álvaro Morata equalised for Juventus. But Luis Suárez put Barcelona back in the lead and Neymar made it 3-1 with the last kick of the game.It was a fitting farewell for club's legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez who announced that he was leaving the Catalan giant after 20 years. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos