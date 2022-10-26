UEFA Champions League

PSG coach Galtier in paradise as Messi and co turn on the style

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier watched Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar defeat Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday and admitted he was a lucky to have the trio at his command.

Reuters
26 October, 2022 14:47 IST
26 October, 2022 14:47 IST
PSG’s head coach Christophe Galtier.

PSG’s head coach Christophe Galtier. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier watched Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar defeat Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday and admitted he was a lucky to have the trio at his command.

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier watched Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar tear Maccabi Haifa apart in the Champions League on Tuesday and admitted he was a lucky to have the trio at his command.

Messi scored twice, as did Mbappe, while Neymar was also on target in the 7-2 win that ensured PSG moved into the last 16 of the Champions League from Group H.

Also Read
Champions League: Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hits Maccabi for seven to reach last 16

Argentine Messi now has 129 Champions League goals and, despite being 35, looks set to keep scoring, especially with Mbappe and Neymar alongside him in a 4-3-3 formation.

“I saw the players enjoy themselves, and that’s very important,” Galtier said. “I had to think about how our fantastic three players up front could express themselves as best as possible and that the system could be very important.

“It’s very pleasant to train them, to see them play every day. For a coach, it’s paradise.”

Messi and Mbappe also ended with two assists each while Neymar’s dribble forced an own goal by Sean Goldberg as the trio proved unplayable at times.

“I had a front-row seat to watch them tonight,” PSG midfielder Vitinha said. “We’re all impressed, because they do things that others can’t. It’s really a privilege.”

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us