PSG gets weekend off from Ligue 1 after Champions League loss to Bayern The league said Lens and broadcaster Canal+ agreed with the switch, and brought forward the Strasbourg-Nice game from Sunday to fill the slot. AP 25 August, 2020 17:03 IST PSG missed the opening weekend of its domestic season to play Bayern Munich for the European title on Sunday in Lisbon. - AP AP 25 August, 2020 17:03 IST PSG had been scheduled to play at Lens on Saturday evening but the French league postponed the game to Sept. 10 at the defending champion's request.PSG already missed the opening weekend of its domestic season to play Bayern Munich for the European title on Sunday in Lisbon. PSG lost 1-0. WATCH: Bayern lands in Munich after Champions League triumph The league said Lens and broadcaster Canal+ agreed with the switch, and brought forward the Strasbourg-Nice game from Sunday to fill the slot.PSG's rearranged Sept. 10 game -- a Thursday evening -- will open its league campaign. The match is just two days after star striker Kylian Mbappş could play for France at home to Croatia in a UEFA Nations League qualifying group game.Three days after playing Lens, PSG hosts Marseille in French soccer's most intense rivalry.