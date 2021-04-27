Mbappe declared fit for Champions League clash against Man City

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe was declared fit to play against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal first-leg on Wednesday, after having recovered from a thigh injury.

Mbappé came off with the injury near the end of PSG's 3-1 win at Metz in the French league on Saturday, jeopardizing his chances of playing in the first leg at Parc des Princes.

However, the 22-year-old will be in the squad for the match against City, with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino saying Tuesday that left back Juan Bernat and reserve goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier are the only players missing.

Mbappé has scored eight goals in this season's Champions League — second only to the 10 netted by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.