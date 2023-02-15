Follow for all LIVE updates from the Champions League clash between PSG and Bayern Munich.
Nuno Mendes again and this time he finds Messi, whose shot is blocked away by Pavard inside the six-yard box.
Nuno Mendes surges forward and he cuts it back and guess who is there to punch it in?
It is Mbappe!! But wait. The referee calls it back for an offside on Mendes.
Bayern escapes, by the thinnest of margins.
The tide has changed in this game. Bayern’s glow has been eclipsed by the arrival of Mbappe. Coman’s substitutuin hasn’t certainly helped.
Mbappe’s footwork is dizzying, at least for Upamecano. The Bayern defender has no clue where Mbappe is going as he repays what Coman did to his teammates so far in this game.
Finally, PSG releases Mbappe through on goal and he is off on a flash. He closes in on Sommer and tries to chip him, only for it to come off the goalkeeper’s face.
Neymar latches on to the rebound, but his shot is blocked and he gets one more shot at goal. This time Sommer makes the save with his hand. Mbappe pokes in the rebound, only for the referee to deem his offside.
Kimpembe had to foul Coman to stop that counter attack. What a performance has this been from the French attacker.
Bayern is not letting PSG run this game. Continuous pressure on the PSG goal as the prospect of a second goal looks increasingly likely.
Musiala with a cross from right. It bounces a little behind an onrushing Choupo-Moting, who goes for an acrobatic effort. Donnarumma is assured this time to deny him with a fantastic reflex save.
Donnarumma makes up for his error from the Coman goal, with yet another save from the corner, this time off De Ligt.
Greater urgency from PSG and that has opened up the game. Bayern is getting more space to operate and is now looking potent from the counterattacks.
PSG needs Mbappe now more than ever. It has lacked coherence upfront and he replaces Soler as the home side looks to fight back.
Bayern work its way down the left and Davies swings in a delicious cross and Coman is there to direct it goalwards with his righ foot and it squirms underneath Donnarumma.
Bayern takes the lead through the former PSG player, who has been the best player on the pitch today.
Mbappe is warming up on the sidelines. His arrival could potentially change the equilibrium of this game.,
Flares from the home fans have resulted in the ground being covered by a glaze of smoke.
Nuno Mendes is at it again and he forces Pavard into making another foul. Neymar’ freekick though was disappointing.
A change each for both sides.
PSG - Kimpembe in for Hakimi.
FCB - Alphonso Davies in for Cancelo.
Messi can’t make a difference from the freekick and the referee calls time on the first half.
Some good work by Nuno Mendes to progress the ball and he finds Messi, who draws a foul from De Ligt to set up a freekick from perfect shooting range.
The ball bounces perfectly for Kimmich at the edge of the box and the German manages to catch it cleanly and Donnarumma was at his effortless best as he holds on to a really powerful shot.
Veratti is the first to react to a loose ball in midfield and he almost puts Neymar through on goal. But the linesman had his flag up immediately. Replays indicate that it was a very marginal call.
PSG’s passivity in this game so far mean, Bayern goalkeeper Yan Sommer has been a speactator in this game, having barely registered a touch in this game.
Messi plays a one-two with Veratti, before evading two Bayern defenders. Pavard had to stay sharp and brave there to stop the Argentine there.
Coman has Hakimi by the strings as he fakes one way before going other, before shooting with his right.
Donnarumma had that covered, but the signs are ominous for PSG.
Coman cuts on to his right and swings in a dangerous cross and Choupo-Moting is there to head it.
Narrowly Wide!
The German side continues to pile on the pressure.
Pavard fouls Neymar from behind and is shown the first yellow card of the game.
Kimmich chips the ball into space inside the left-hand side of the box. Coman has time to measure his steps and goes for a first-time volley, but can only scuff his shot straight at Donnarumma.
PSG gets a chance to break forward on a counterattack. Neymar is the one rushing forward and soon collapses to the ground at the edge of the box after coming together with Pavard. Brief pause to make sure he is alright and the game continues.
Kingsley Coman down the left and Joao Cancelon down the right are Bayern’s guiding forces and PSG is affording the wing-back duo too much time and space to drive forward and pick passes.
PSG has deployed a very flat 4-4-2, with Messi and Neymar up front.
Its midfield has been compact but has refrained from pressing the Bayern side, enabling the visiting side to progress the ball with ease.
Bayern pumps in the crosses, pushing PSG into its box in process. But no shots on target yet from the German champion yet. Chuopo-Moting has been a presence in the PSG half, so far.
Bayern has moved the ball around with ease, starving the home side of any real control of the game.
We haven’t seen much of Lionel Messi so far. But it doesn’t take too much time for him to make an impact.
Bayern has gone for three-back structure, probably aiming to maximise the attacking potential of new-signing Joao Cancelo down the right. That would mean Kingsley Coman will have some added defensive duties down the left.
Both sides are in their away colours for this cruch UCL fixture. Can PSG thrive without its star French forward and get revenge for the final defeat from two seasons ago?
Let’s watch out!!
Kylian Mbappe can only make the bench for PSG.
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes; Pereira; Soler, Zaire-Emery, Verratti; Neymar, Messi
Bayern Munich: Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Pavard; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting
Paris Saint-Germain is hoping Kylian Mbappe can make a rapid recovery from injury and feature in Tuesday’s Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich as the French club aim to put a run of poor form behind it in a tie that could define its season.
Mbappe was ruled out for three weeks after suffering a thigh injury in a game at Montpellier on February 1 but he returned to the training pitch Sunday and again on Monday.
The France superstar was then named in a squad of 22 for the last 16, first leg at the Parc des Princes, suggesting that he will play some part against the German giants.
However, PSG coach Christophe Galtier said there were no guarantees that the 24-year-old, who scored seven goals in six matches during the group stage, would even be named as a substitute for the game.
“He trained well and the feedback is positive but it is not yet sure that he will be on the teamsheet. We will look at things tomorrow morning,” Galtier told reporters on Monday.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had previously suggested PSG were playing mind games when they announced the France superstar would not be fit for the first leg.
“I am assuming and anticipating that he is going to start. It is my job as head coach to be prepared for him playing and to try to prevent him from damaging us,” Nagelsmann, who is without the injured Sadio Mane, said in Paris on Monday.
Meanwhile Galtier denied that PSG were considering naming Mbappe as a substitute just to frighten their opponents in a repeat of the 2020 Champions League final, won 1-0 by the Germans in Lisbon.
“If he is on the teamsheet it will be to play, but I don’t know how long it would be for,” said the coach.
Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti were also named in the squad after sitting out PSG’s 3-1 defeat at Monaco on Saturday, which was their second consecutive loss and their fourth in 10 games in 2023.
There have been doubts about Bayern’s form too, but they have lost just once all season and sit top of the Bundesliga.
PSG’s slump has raised the spectre of another frustratingly early exit from the Champions League for the Qatar-owned club.
They have gone out of the competition in the final 16 in four of the last six campaigns, including last season against eventual winners Real Madrid.
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes; Pereira; Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar, Messi
Bayern Munich: Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting
When and where will PSG vs Bayern Munich be played?
The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will be played at the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, February 15.
When and where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich?
All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN SD and HD.
Where can I live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich?
The UCL match between PSG vs Bayern Munich will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.