PSG vs Benfica, Champions League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head-to-head record

PSG vs Benfica, Champions League: All you need to know before the UEFA Champions League Group H game at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Team Sportstar
11 October, 2022 07:34 IST
With Lionel Messi ruled out again, the onus to lift PSG to the top of Group H will fall on Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

With Lionel Messi ruled out again, the onus to lift PSG to the top of Group H will fall on Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PREVIEW

A replay of last week’s fixture, PSG and Benfica will again face each other with the aim of moving to the top of Group H with a clear point advantage.

Currently, both teams have seven points but PSG sits at first place by virtue of more goals scored. In the previous meeting, Lionel Messi got Paris ahead in the match before a Danilo Pereira own goal rescued a point for the Lisbon-based club.

Messi will be out of action this time as he still recovers a calf injury. The same injury ruled him out of the weekend trip to Reims where PSG settled for a goalless draw. This was the first match that the Argentine missed this season, as well as the first time Paris failed to score.

Benfica continued its dominance Primeira Liga with a 4-2 win over Rio Ave. It sits top of the table with 25 points from nine matches.

HEAD TO HEAD

Before the 1-1 draw last week, Benfica and PSG have faced each other twice in the Champions League during the 2013/14 group stage. PSG and Benfica have won one match each.

Paris Saint Germain won the first match 3-0, while the return fixture went 2-1 Benfica’s way.

The teams also went head to head in the 2010/11 Europa League, in the Round of 16. Benfica advanced to the next round with 3-2 aggregate win.

PREDICTED XI

PSG (3-4-3): Donnarumma - Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat - Sarabia, Mbappe, Neymar

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos - Bah, A. Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo - Florentino, Fernandez - Neres, R. Silva, Mario - Ramos

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Benfica vs PSG will kick-off at 8:00 PM BST/ 12.30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Benfica vs PSG UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.

