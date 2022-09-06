UEFA Champions League

PSG 2-1 Juventus highlights: PSG vs JUV, Mckennie scores for Juve, Champions League updates, UCL news

PSG vs Juventus, Champions League: Read the pre-match build up, predicted xi and live streaming info of the UCL fixture set to be played in Paris, France.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 10:39 IST
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scored twice to guide the French side to its first ever win over Juventus, in the Champions League.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scored twice to guide the French side to its first ever win over Juventus, in the Champions League. | Photo Credit: AP

Match Report: Champions League: Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats Juventus for the first time

Starting Lineups out!
PSG: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos (C), Verratti, Mbappe, Neymar, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Messi
Juventus: Perin (GK), Bremer, Bonucci (C), Danilo, Miretti, Rabio, Paredes, Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Milik, Kostic

Paris Saint-Germain will start the pursuit of its maiden Champions League title yet again when it hosts Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi – having moved to PSG last year – will try and find success, close to what he had with Barcelona (his former side) in his second UCL season with the Parisiens.

PSG had come closest to winning the Champions League in 2020 when it lost to Bayern Munich.

This time, with Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe, all fit and leading the attack, PSG will try and go beyond the heartbreak two years ago, starting September 6, 2022.

Juventus, on the other hand, has not played in the final for five years now. Its manager then (in 2016-17) – Massimiliano Allegri – is back in the dugout. However, the side was eliminated in a shock defeat to Villarreal last year.

This time, the Old Lady of Turin will try and improve on its fortunes, starting its campaign in Paris, France.

PSG vs Juventus Head-to-Head:

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have faced each other just once – in an international friendly – in the International Champions Cup, five years ago.

PSG vs JUV H2H: PSG 2-3 Juventus (July 27, 2017)

PSG vs Juventus Form guide

PSG is currently in a 20-match unbeaten run and has won four of its last seven home games. Its last loss came in March, against Monaco.

Juventus, on the other hand, has looked shaky in pulling off wins with four draws and two losses in its last nine matches. It comes into the game after a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

PSG in its last 5 games: W W D W W

  • ⦿ Nantes 0-3 PSG
  • ⦿ Toulouse 0-3 PSG
  • ⦿ PSG 1-1 AS Monaco
  • ⦿ Lille 1-7 PSG
  • ⦿ PSG 5-2 Montpellier

Juventus in its last 5 games D W D D W

  • ⦿ Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus
  • ⦿ Juventus 2-0 Spezia
  • ⦿ Juventus 1-1 Roma
  • ⦿ Sampdoria 0-0 Juventus
  • ⦿ Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo
PSG vs JUV Predicted lineups
PSG predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe – Hakimi, Danilo, Verratti, Mendes – Messi – Mbappe, Neymar
Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Perin – Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Sandro – Locatelli, Paredes, Mckennie – Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic
When and where is PSG vs Juventus being played?
The Champions League fixture PSG vs JUV will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 am kick-off on Wednesday.
Where can I watch PSG vs Juventus in India?
Channel: Ten2, Ten2 HD
OTT Platform: Sony LIV, JioTV
Time: 12:30 am

