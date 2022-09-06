PSG 2-1 Juventus highlights: PSG vs JUV, Mckennie scores for Juve, Champions League updates, UCL news

Match Report: Champions League: Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats Juventus for the first time

Starting Lineups out! PSG: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos (C), Verratti, Mbappe, Neymar, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Messi Juventus: Perin (GK), Bremer, Bonucci (C), Danilo, Miretti, Rabio, Paredes, Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Milik, Kostic

Paris Saint-Germain will start the pursuit of its maiden Champions League title yet again when it hosts Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi – having moved to PSG last year – will try and find success, close to what he had with Barcelona (his former side) in his second UCL season with the Parisiens.

PSG had come closest to winning the Champions League in 2020 when it lost to Bayern Munich.

This time, with Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe, all fit and leading the attack, PSG will try and go beyond the heartbreak two years ago, starting September 6, 2022.

Juventus, on the other hand, has not played in the final for five years now. Its manager then (in 2016-17) – Massimiliano Allegri – is back in the dugout. However, the side was eliminated in a shock defeat to Villarreal last year.

This time, the Old Lady of Turin will try and improve on its fortunes, starting its campaign in Paris, France.

PSG vs Juventus Head-to-Head:

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have faced each other just once – in an international friendly – in the International Champions Cup, five years ago.

ALSO READ | Celtic vs Real Madrid live streaming info: When, where to watch the Champions League, team news

PSG vs JUV H2H: PSG 2-3 Juventus (July 27, 2017)

PSG vs Juventus Form guide

PSG is currently in a 20-match unbeaten run and has won four of its last seven home games. Its last loss came in March, against Monaco.

Juventus, on the other hand, has looked shaky in pulling off wins with four draws and two losses in its last nine matches. It comes into the game after a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

PSG in its last 5 games: W W D W W

⦿ Nantes 0-3 PSG

Nantes 0-3 PSG ⦿ Toulouse 0-3 PSG

Toulouse 0-3 PSG ⦿ PSG 1-1 AS Monaco

PSG 1-1 AS Monaco ⦿ Lille 1-7 PSG

Lille 1-7 PSG ⦿ PSG 5-2 Montpellier

Juventus in its last 5 games D W D D W

⦿ Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus

Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus ⦿ Juventus 2-0 Spezia

Juventus 2-0 Spezia ⦿ Juventus 1-1 Roma

Juventus 1-1 Roma ⦿ Sampdoria 0-0 Juventus

Sampdoria 0-0 Juventus ⦿ Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo