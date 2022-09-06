HIGHLIGHTS PSG 2-1 JUV PSG vs Juventus: Mbappe’s brace helps PSG beat Juventus for the 1st time in Champions League

Match Report: Champions League: Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats Juventus for the first time
Substitution! Carlos Soler replaces Lionel Messi and PSG looks to see the game out. Juventus is the team Paris has faced the most in all European competitions without ever winning (8 games - D2 L6)
PSG is looking to see out the match with it returning to a back five, with Mendes and Hakimi keeping the defence intact and Neymar goes for a shot on the other end, but this time, too, he is off target. Despite his great form this season, he has failed to keep the ball on target on most occasions tonight.
Chance! Mbappe makes a great run up the pitch, passes to Messi who then plays it to Neymar. But the Brazilian’s final shot is just off target.
Miss! PSG attacks on the counter and Mbappe is through along the right flank. He barges into the box and instead of passing to Neymar on hie left, he tries to shoot from a narrow angle and fails to keep the ball on target.
SAVE! Mendes makes a run along the left flank and crosses for Neymar, who shoots on target, This time, Perin makes a good save to deny the third to PSG.
Miretti tries an attack, carrying the ball into the PSG half, but Vitinha is there to steer the attack away. The midfielder has been all over the pitch tonight.
Potential penalty call! Neymar is released in the penalty box and before he could reach it, he goes down after a very soft touch from Cuadrado. The Brazilian appeals for a penalty, but the referee is not interseted at all.
Shot! PSG goes for another attack. This time, Messi gets the ball right in front of the box and instead of going for a curler, he passes to Vitinha, who shoots wide off target.
Save! Cuadrado delivers a cross from the right and Milik heads it right on target. But Donnarumma makes a great save, which is followed by Ramos’ goal line clearance
PSG has six men at the back at the moment, with Hakimi and Mendes keeping the flanks clear of any aerial ball or long balls for now.
Kostic tries to make a run into the PSG half, but Vitinha, who was doubtful after taking a knock in the last match, is there to clear the ball away. The midfielder has been a great revelation since his move to the French capital this season.
Juventus is trailing with an early goal, but the Ligue 1 champion look to have no intent to defend the lead as it has all its three forwards, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe making forward runs close to the Juve box
Chance! Lionel Messi makes a great run into the penalty box, but Bonucci is there to thwart the attack keeping the score 0-0 at the moment.
Paris Saint-Germain will start the pursuit of its maiden Champions League title yet again when it hosts Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi – having moved to PSG last year – will try and find success, close to what he had with Barcelona (his former side) in his second UCL season with the Parisiens.
PSG had come closest to winning the Champions League in 2020 when it lost to Bayern Munich.
This time, with Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe, all fit and leading the attack, PSG will try and go beyond the heartbreak two years ago, starting September 6, 2022.
Juventus, on the other hand, has not played in the final for five years now. Its manager then (in 2016-17) – Massimiliano Allegri – is back in the dugout. However, the side was eliminated in a shock defeat to Villarreal last year.
This time, the Old Lady of Turin will try and improve on its fortunes, starting its campaign in Paris, France.
PSG vs Juventus Head-to-Head:
Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have faced each other just once – in an international friendly – in the International Champions Cup, five years ago.
PSG vs JUV H2H: PSG 2-3 Juventus (July 27, 2017)
PSG vs Juventus Form guide
PSG is currently in a 20-match unbeaten run and has won four of its last seven home games. Its last loss came in March, against Monaco.
Juventus, on the other hand, has looked shaky in pulling off wins with four draws and two losses in its last nine matches. It comes into the game after a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.
PSG in its last 5 games: W W D W W
- ⦿ Nantes 0-3 PSG
- ⦿ Toulouse 0-3 PSG
- ⦿ PSG 1-1 AS Monaco
- ⦿ Lille 1-7 PSG
- ⦿ PSG 5-2 Montpellier
Juventus in its last 5 games D W D D W
- ⦿ Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus
- ⦿ Juventus 2-0 Spezia
- ⦿ Juventus 1-1 Roma
- ⦿ Sampdoria 0-0 Juventus
- ⦿ Juventus 3-0 Sassuolo