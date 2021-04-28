Champions League UEFA Champions League Live Blog: PSG vs Man City The two teams have only met once in the 2015-16 season where City eliminated PSG to progress to the quarter-final with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scoring the winner in the second leg at the Etihad. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 April, 2021 23:02 IST The Neymar-Mbappe duo need to be at their clinical best to churn out a positive result against an unforgiving Man City. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 28 April, 2021 23:02 IST Follow Sportstar's live match blog of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg featuring commentary and updates from the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.PreviewParis Saint-Germain meeting Manchester City at the deep end of the Champions League has long been expected given the lavish investment in the clubs by their owners from Qatar and Abu Dhabi, respectively. It's hardly one for football's romantics, though, and it's a semifinal that is too close to call. PSG is looking to reach the final for the second straight season and has beaten Barcelona and defending champion Bayern Munich in the knockout stage that couldn't have been tougher for the French team.READ|'Enjoy yourselves', Guardiola tells Man City ahead of PSG testCity is into the semis for just the second time — after losing to Real Madrid at this stage in 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini — and the first time since Pep Guardiola arrived. City heads to Paris as a newly crowned trophy winner, having captured the English League Cup on Sunday for the fourth straight season, and is close to reclaiming the Premier League title. That could even happen this weekend, with City holding a 10-point lead. Guardiola, then, might choose to rest key players between the two legs against PSG, which might not have that luxury given it is embroiled in a tight race for the French title with three other clubs.READ|PSG's Pochettino relishing challenge against 'amazing' Guardiola City has a virtually full-strength squad, while PSG has recovered central defender Marquinhos after an adductor injury and Kylian Mbappé is fit after a minor thigh injury.Full SquadsParis Saint-Germain: Goalkeepers: Navas, Rico, Randriamamy, Saidani, Defenders: Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Florenzi, Dagba, Kehrer, Diallo, Kurzawa, Bakker, DaniloMidfielders: Gueye, Herrera, Rafinha, Verratti, Paredes, Sarabia, Draxler, Forwards: Di Maria, Icardi, Kean, Mbappé, NeymarManchester CityGoalkeepers: Ederson, Steffen, CarsonDefenders: Ake, Laporte, Stones, Dias, Garcia, Walker, Cancelo, Zinchenko, MendyMidfielders: Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, FodenForwards: Sterling, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Aguero Where can you watch the Champions League live in India?Live telecast of the UCL 2020-21 semifinals will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. SONY LIV will provide live streaming online.