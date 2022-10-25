UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid loses injured Benzema, Modric for Leipzig match

Neither is considered serious but with Real already qualified for the knockout stage, Ancelotti did not want to risk losing either of them.

AFP
Madrid 25 October, 2022 10:03 IST
Madrid 25 October, 2022 10:03 IST
(FILE) Benzema has a problem with his left thigh while midfield maestro Modric is apparently suffering some discomfort in the adductor.

(FILE) Benzema has a problem with his left thigh while midfield maestro Modric is apparently suffering some discomfort in the adductor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Neither is considered serious but with Real already qualified for the knockout stage, Ancelotti did not want to risk losing either of them.

Real Madrid will be without this year’s Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and the 2018 victor Luka Modric for this week’s Champions League tie in Leipzig, coach Carlo Ancelotti said at a Monday press conference.

Also Read
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, Champions League live streaming info: When, where to watch, team news, H2H, Predicted XI

Benzema has a problem with his left thigh while midfield maestro Modric is apparently suffering some discomfort in the adductor.

Neither is considered serious but with Real already qualified for the knockout stage, Ancelotti did not want to risk losing either of them for longer by playing them on Tuesday.

“For Karim and Luka, these are only small physical glitches, but we don’t want to take any risks,” said Ancelotti.

“I prefer to lose Modric or Benzema for a match rather than for a month.”

Real will also be without Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, who bruised his leg in the 3-1 win over Sevilla at the weekend which kept Madrid three points clear at the top of La Liga.

“It’s a very intense moment in the season, with too many matches, in my opinion,” said Ancelotti who will also be without Dani Ceballos and Mariano for the trip to Germany.

“We are holding on, even if we have some absentees.”

Ancelotti confirmed that Vinicius Junior will start up front, probably alongside fellow Brazilian Rodrygo.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us