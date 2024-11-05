MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Lineups out; Vinicius, Mbappe start; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST

RMA vs MIL: Follow the live score and updates of the Champions League 2024-25 clash between Real Madrid and AC Milan from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Updated : Nov 06, 2024 00:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) laughs next to Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham (R) looks on during a training session.
Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) laughs next to Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham (R) looks on during a training session. | Photo Credit: OSCAR DEL POZO
lightbox-info

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) laughs next to Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham (R) looks on during a training session. | Photo Credit: OSCAR DEL POZO

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Champions League 2024-25 clash between Real Madrid and AC Milan from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

  • November 06, 2024 00:07
    AC Milan starting line-up!
  • November 05, 2024 23:39
    Real Madrid starting line-up!
  • November 05, 2024 23:39
    PREVIEW

    AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca downplayed the significance of next week’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid following his team’s gritty 1-0 away win over Monza in Serie A on Saturday.


    Despite their narrow victory against lowly Monza, Fonseca did not think his team would be overawed at the prospect of facing 15-times European Cup champions Real Madrid.


    “I am always fired up for every game and do not think that Real Madrid is any more important than what we played tonight,” Fonseca told Sky Sports Italia.


    “I strongly believe in teamwork. Nowadays, football is challenging; we need to function as a team at all times, and that’s what we’re striving to achieve.”


    READ FULL PREVIEW HERE


    When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan ?


    The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for kick-off on Wednesday, November 6 at 1:30 AM IST. 


    How to watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan ?


    The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Real Madrid vs AC Milan, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV. 


    Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

