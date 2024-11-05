Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Lineups out; Vinicius, Mbappe start; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST

PREVIEW

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca downplayed the significance of next week’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid following his team’s gritty 1-0 away win over Monza in Serie A on Saturday.

Despite their narrow victory against lowly Monza, Fonseca did not think his team would be overawed at the prospect of facing 15-times European Cup champions Real Madrid.

“I am always fired up for every game and do not think that Real Madrid is any more important than what we played tonight,” Fonseca told Sky Sports Italia.

“I strongly believe in teamwork. Nowadays, football is challenging; we need to function as a team at all times, and that’s what we’re striving to achieve.”

When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan ?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for kick-off on Wednesday, November 6 at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and AC Milan ?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Real Madrid vs AC Milan, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.