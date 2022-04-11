Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal: Champions League quarterfinals, all you need to know

Real Madrid is on course to return to the Champions League semifinals as it hosts defending champion Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. Madrid holds a 3-1 advantage after a Karim Benzema hat-trick at the Stamford Bridge last week.

In the other quarterfinal tie, Villarreal will be hoping for another upset when it travels away to Bayern Munich with a 1-0 aggregate lead.

Ahead of the second leg, here's all you need to know about the matches.

RELATED | Chelsea must overperform to overturn Real Madrid deficit: Tuchel

Real Madrid vs Chelsea overall head-to-head record

Real Madrid and Chelsea have played each other six times with a win for Madrid, two draws and three wins for Chelsea.

Breakdown of the results

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid (April 6, 2022)

Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid (May 6, 2021)

Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (April 28, 2021)

Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid (August 28, 1998)

Real Madrid 1-2 Chelsea (May 21, 1971)

Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (May 19, 1971)

Team news

Carlo Ancelotti rested Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the win against Getafe, and the coach said left back Ferland Mendy is expected to return to the starting lineup against Chelsea after recovering from a muscle problem. He will not count on suspended central defender Éder Militão, however.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Cesar Azpilicueta will be part of the Chelsea squad but Romelu Lukaku will not travel due to a sore achilles. The Chelsea skipper is fine to return to the squad following several negative tests for COVID-19. Tuchel also confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi remains sidelined and will be joined by Ross Barkley, who misses out through illness.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal overall head-to-head record

The teams have met three times with Bayern claiming two wins to Villarreal's one from last week.

RELATED | Bayern won't play badly twice against Villarreal, Nagelsmann promises

Breakdown of the results

Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich (April 6, 2022)

Bayern Munich 3-1 Villarreal (November 23, 2011)

Villarreal 0-2 Bayern Munich (September 15, 2022)

Team news

Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez is expected to return from a thigh strain, while Niklas Sule is out of contention due to illness. Bouna Sarr, Corentin Tolisso and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are likely to be out.

For Villarreal, left-back Albert Moreno is a long-term absentee and strike Boulaye Dias is doubtful.

When and where to watch?

The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on Sony LIV from 12.15 am IST.