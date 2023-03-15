Greatest Champions League comeback wins: Liverpool hopes to relive Anfield ‘19 as it heads to Real Madrid

Liverpool will have to call upon on its legacy of mounting legendary comebacks in the Champions League if it wants to salvage its flailing season, as it locks horns with Real Madrid, which holds a 5-2 advantage from the first leg, on Thursday.

The Premier League side had taken a two-goal lead at Anfield, before it was blown apart by a clinical performance by Madrid. Liverpool then would go on to humble bitter rival Manchester United 7-0, before stumbling 0-1 to Bournemouth.

Now, Juergen Klopp’s side has to overcome a three-goal deficit away from home, a feat no team has ever achieved in the tournament.

Here are the biggest comebacks in Champions League knockouts:

Barcelona against PSG in 2016/17

Barcelona’s scarcely-believable win over PSG in the round of 16 of the 2016/17 Champions League, remains the only time a team has overturned a four-goal margin to win a knockout tie in the tournament.

After losing 4-0 away from home, the Spanish side, led on by Neymar, won 6-1 at Nou Camp, with Sergi Roberto scoring the winner deep into the game, prompting the now famous celebration from Lionel Messi.

😱😱😱 Unbelievable, remarkable, historic...



Paris 4-0 Barcelona (Agg: 4-0)

Barcelona 6-1 Paris (Agg: 6-5)



🔵🔴 One of the greatest European comebacks of all time #OTD in 2017 🔥#UCL | #OnThisDay | @FCBarcelonapic.twitter.com/mOAFqd1PA4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2020

Roma against Barcelona in 2017/18

Ironically, Barcelona was at the receiving end of two of the biggest UCL comebacks after its PSG heist.

Much was not expected of Roma, when it was drawn against Barcelona. The expected template unfolded when the Blaugrana won 4-1 at home.

Kostas Manolas of AS Roma scores the winner against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: CATHERINE IVILL/Getty Images

But at Rome, the Italian team turned the plot on its head, winning the second leg 3-0 and the tie on away goals. Kostas Manolas headed home the winner in the 82nd minutes, inspiring commentator Peter Drury to evoke one of his most memorable lines.

Liverpool against Barcelona in 2018/19

Liverpool players celebrate with fans after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: SHAUN BOTTERILL/Getty Images

Liverpool was thoroughly beaten by a Messi-led side at Barcelona, with the Spanish side running away 3-0 winner.

But at Anfield, Barcelona crumbled under the glare of the Kop, despite Liverpool missing out on several major stars.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored a brace apiece to revive the Reds. The Belgian forward’s second goal, which came in the dying moments thanks to a clever, quick corner by Trent Alexander Arnold, remains an iconic UCL moment.

Manchester United vs PSG in 2018/19

PSG fell prey to another remarkable second-leg comeback, this time at the hands of Manchester United.

An almost-second-string United side, which had lost 0-2 at home, flipped the game’s trajectory early at Parc des Princes with an early goal through Romelu Lukaku.

PSG regained the two-goal advantage through Juan Bernat, before Marcus Rashford found the net to provide the Red Devils with a glimmer of hope.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores the winner against PSG from the penalty spot. | Photo Credit: Reuters/John Sibley

United sealed the comeback with practically the last kick of the game, as Rashford slotted a penalty past Gianluigi Buffon.

This remains the only occasion a team has won a Champions League tie after losing by a two goal margin in the first leg.