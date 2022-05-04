Real Madrid vs Man City 2nd leg LIVE: Champions League semifinal, Valverde starts ahead of Rodrygo

Welcome to Sportstar's live updates of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semifinal clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City being played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you buildup of this exciting fixture as well as minute-by-minute updates of the match as it happens.

11:40 pm: TEAM FORM: Manchester City comes into the match with four wins from its last five matches in all competitions, including a loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinals.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, returned to winning ways, beating Espanyol 4-0 after a loss to City in the semis, as it lifted the league title with 81 points from 34 matches in La Liga.

Man City's last five matches:

1-0 Win vs Leeds United (Premier League)

4-3 Win vs Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League)

5-1 Win vs Watford (Premier League)

3-0 Win vs Brighton and Hove Albion (Premier League)

2-3 Loss vs Liverpool (FA Cup semifinal)

Real Madrid's last five matches:

4-0 Win vs Espanyol (La Liga)

3-4 Loss vs Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)

3-1 Win vs Osasuna (La Liga)

3-2 Win vs Sevilla (La Liga)

2-3 Loss vs Chelsea (UEFA Champions League)

11:28 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Manchester City and Real Madrid have met seven times in competitive fixtures in the past and City has won three and drawn two, while Real Madrid has won two matches.

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid

Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City

11:12 pm: Starting Lineup of Manchester City is out!

Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

11:00 pm: Who can start for Guardiola's side and what can one expect from the second leg? Sportstar provides an outlook of what to expect in Madrid tonight.

10:50 pm: Weather Update!

Here are the weather conditions in Madrid ahead of the Champions League semifinal second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City Temperature: 19 degree celsius, Humidity: 2 percent, Wind: 9.65 kilometres per hour

10:35 pm: One of the predicted lineups are out!

Real Madrid Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema(C), Vinicius Junior.

Here's how we think Manchester City will lineup tonight.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

MATCH PREVIEW

Real Madrid is hoping to produce one last magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

After coming from behind at home to get by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals, Madrid needs to rally past Manchester City to return to the final for the first time since it won its record 13th European Cup title in 2018.

Madrid lost 4-3 in the first leg in England, when it trailed by two goals three different times.

The match against Man City comes only four days after Madrid celebrated winning the Spanish league title at the famed stadium. The club hadn’t clinched a title at the Bernabéu in 15 years. The 2020 league trophy was secured at an empty Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium at the team's training center because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The most significant celebrations at the Bernabeu this season came during the team’s run to the Champions League semifinals.

The first was against PSG, when Madrid looked beaten after losing the first leg 1-0 and conceding early in the return game in the Spanish capital. The hosts rallied, however, with a second-half hat trick by Karim Benzema.

With another hat trick by Benzema, Madrid won the first leg against Chelsea 3-1 in England, but went down 3-0 at the Bernabéu before a stunning comeback in extra time allowed it to make the Champions League semifinals for the 10th time in 12 seasons.

Madrid advanced 5-4 on aggregate despite that 3-2 loss, which was only its third at the Bernabéu in 22 home matches in all competitions this season. The others were a 2-1 setback against Moldovan club Sheriff in the group stage of the Champions League, and a demoralizing 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the Spanish league in March.

Madrid this season has 15 wins, four draws and three losses at the stadium, which remains under renovation but welcomed the return of fans after the team played last season at the smaller Di Stefano.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is not likely to count on defender David Alaba on Wednesday because of a muscle injury sustained in the first half of the match in Manchester. Nacho Fernández is expected to replace him and play along side Éder Militão. Nacho and Militão didn't play in the league match on Saturday because of suspensions.

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale also are not expected to make it to Wednesday's match, but Ancelotti otherwise will have a full-strength squad available. The only doubt remaining is whether he will play with Rodrygo or Federico Valverde.

Rodrygo, who scored twice in the title-winning game on Saturday, would make the team more dangerous offensively, while Valverde would help more in the midfield.

Man City is trying to make it to its second consecutive Champions League final after losing the title decider to Chelsea last season.

(via AP)

Where can you watch the match?