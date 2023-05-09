Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City. This is Needri Bhattacharjee taking you through this high-voltage clash.
Haaland did not play in Manchester City’s loss to Real Madrid the last time. His only previous appearance against Madrid came in a pre-season friendly in 2019, when he was a Salzburg player. Real Madrid won that game 1-0, with Hazard scoring the only goal.
Carlo Ancelotti makes one change from its previous Champions League starting XI, with Militao missing out with suspension. The rest remains absolutely same as Real hopes to defend its Champions League title.
Real Madrid is on a run of three consecutive clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League, while it has gone 346 minutes without conceding since Mohamed Salah’s goal in the round of 16 first leg at Anfield.
Real Madrid: Courtois - Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Camavinga - Kroos, Modric, Valverde - Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo.
Manchester City: Ederson - Akanji, Dias, Walker - Stones, Rodri - Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo - Haaland
When and where will Real Madrid vs Manchester City be played?
The Champions League semifinal Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off on May 10.
Where can I watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City?
Real Madrid vs Manchester City can be watched on Sony Sports network.
When can I live stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City?
The Champions League semifinal fixture Real Madrid vs Manchester City can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)