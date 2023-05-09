Real Madrid vs Manchester City live streaming info

When and where will Real Madrid vs Manchester City be played?

The Champions League semifinal Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off on May 10.

Where can I watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

Real Madrid vs Manchester City can be watched on Sony Sports network.

When can I live stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

The Champions League semifinal fixture Real Madrid vs Manchester City can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)