Real Madrid vs Manchester City: All you need to know, Champions League semifinal Leg 2

Manchester City will look to build on its slender lead in the first leg as it locks horns with Real Madrid in the return leg of the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side had unleashed carthage against Real Madrid in the first half and has been left rueing the missed chances that limit its lead to just one goal against Los Blancos.

Last year, it was Paris Saint-Germain, which lost to City in the semis. With a slimm lead, the English side will look trod on a simir path as it eyes consecutive UCL finals under its Spanish manager.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has just won its 35th La Liga title and will look to make a UCL comeback -- something it has got used to in this competition this season, eliminating PSG and Chelsea in the process.

Carlo Ancelotti has become one of the most decorated managers of all-time after winning the league title across five top European leagues.

If he can guide Real to its 14th crown, he will become the most successful manager in Europe -- something both the Italian and his team will look for in Madrid.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Manchester City and Real Madrid have met seven times in competitive fixtures in the past and City has won three and drawn two, while Real Madrid has won two matches.

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid

Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City

TEAM FORM: Manchester City comes into the match with four wins from its last five matches in all competitions, including a loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinals.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, returned to winning ways, beating Espanyol 4-0 after a loss to City in the semis, as it lifted the league title with 81 points from 34 matches in La Liga.

Man City's last five matches:

1-0 Win vs Leeds United (Premier League)

4-3 Win vs Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League)

5-1 Win vs Watford (Premier League)

3-0 Win vs Brighton and Hove Albion (Premier League)

2-3 Loss vs Liverpool (FA Cup semifinal)

Real Madrid's last five matches:

4-0 Win vs Espanyol (La Liga)

3-4 Loss vs Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)

3-1 Win vs Osasuna (La Liga)

3-2 Win vs Sevilla (La Liga)

2-3 Loss vs Chelsea (UEFA Champions League)

Players to look out for:

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City: It took just 93 second for the 30-year-old to establish how important he was for the team as he put City in front against Real Madrid in the first leg -- the quickest City has ever scored in the competition's history.

With four assists and two goals this season in UCL, Kevin De Bruyne has become the most crucial player for Pep Guardiola in the competition.

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid: The last time an English team travelled to Bernabeu, Benzema had scored a golden goal that had taken Real into the semifinals.

In fact, after his brace against City, he became the first player in Champions League history to score as many as five goals away from home in the knockout stages against clubs from a single nation in a season.

Perhaps, Pep will be aware of the damage the 34-year-old, irrespective of his age can have, with his team already conceding two off him in the first leg. With seven semifinal goals, he has more UCL semi-final goals (7) than Lionel Messi (6).

What have the managers said?

Predicted Lineups:

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

