Football Champions League Champions League Real Madrid vs PSG: Mbappe reportedly injured ahead of Champions League clash Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe took a knock on his foot during training two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game, according to French media reports on Monday. AP 07 March, 2022 21:11 IST The World Cup champion has been in stellar form this season, with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as PSG has become increasingly reliant on its star. - REUTERS AP 07 March, 2022 21:11 IST Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe took a knock on his foot during training two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game, according to French media reports on Monday.L'Equipe newspaper said Mbappe, who scored a stoppage time winner in the first leg of the round of 16, was hurt during Monday's training session and is now doubtful for the match in Spain on Wednesday.ALSO READ | Liverpool's Klopp warns against complacency ahead of Inter second leg The sports daily said Mbappe underwent medical exams that ruled out a fracture. PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this year.The World Cup champion has been in stellar form this season, with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as PSG has become increasingly reliant on its star. Mbappé was suspended this weekend for a French league match against Nice and PSG lost 1-0. Read more stories on Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :