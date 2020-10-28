Football Champions League Champions League Ronaldo left out of Juve squad to face Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo had been hoping to return in time for Wednesday's match but he was not included in the squad announced by Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo. Reuters 28 October, 2020 21:31 IST File Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo - Getty Images Reuters 28 October, 2020 21:31 IST Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Juventus squad for the Champions League match at home to Barcelona later on Wednesday, two weeks after first testing positive for COVID-19.The Portuguese had been hoping to return in time for Wednesday's match and, although there was no official comment on his condition, he was not included in the squad announced by Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.ALSO READ| Old Trafford can safely host 23,500 fans, says Man United Ronaldo himself posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the message: “Feeling good and healthy.”The match would have been the first time he faced his personal rival Lionel Messi since Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos