Ramos makes PSG squad for trip to Man City

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is primed to play his first match in over six months after being named in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League Group A clash away to Manchester City.

The Spaniard joined PSG in July on a free transfer after ending a 16-year career with Real Madrid but has been unable to play due to a long-running calf injury which led to him missing most of the previous season and Spain's Euro 2020 campaign.

The 35-year-old has been able to train for three weeks without interruption, however, and was named in coach Mauricio Pochettino's 23-man squad for the trip to City, where his side will be hoping to clinch their place in the knockout stage.

PSG is second in Group A with eight points, one behind leader City with two games remaining. Victory would clinch the French side's place in the next stage while defeat would end its hopes of finishing top of the group and being seeded for the last-16 draw.