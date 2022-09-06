Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City HIGHLIGHTS: Haaland scores a brace, Dias, Foden score, Champions League, SEV vs MCI news

MATCH REPORT: Haaland scores a brace Manchester City beats Sevilla 4-0 in the Champions League

Starting Lineups out! Sevilla: Bounou, Navas (C), Gudelj, Nianzou, Telles, Rakitic, Isco, Acuna, Delaney, Gomez, Carmona Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Gomez, Rodri, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Foden, Haaland

Manchester City will look to open its Champions League 2022-23 campaign on a positive note when it travels to Sevilla for the opening fixture on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side – which Real Madrid eliminated in the last edition – will look to make amends, with the team having a new face leading its attack this time.

Erling Haaland has found the net 10 times in his first six Premier League appearances for City – the joint-fastest a player has reached 10 goals in the competition's history – alongside Mick Quinn of Coventry City in December 1992.

The Norwegian has already become the missing piece to Pep’s attacking puzzle and will look to continue that impact in his debut Champions League fixture in City colours.

Sevilla, on the other hand, has been in disappointing form this season, failing to win any competitive fixture so far. It comes into the match following a 0-3 loss to Barcelona and will be desperate to turn its fortunes sooner than later.

Sevilla vs Manchester City Head-to-Head:

The two sides have met twice before, in the Champions League and both the times, it has been Manchester City, which has come out victorious.

Man City has scored five goals against the Spanish side, while has conceded two.

SEV vs MCI H2H Sevilla 1-3 Man City (November 4, 2015) Man City 2-1 Sevilla (October 22, 2015)

Sevilla vs Manchester City – Form guide

Manchester City has not lost a match since the loss to Liverpool for the FA Community Shield and comes into the game after a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

However, it has failed to win in three of its last four away fixtures – a fact that would give Sevilla fans something to cheer. Sevilla, on the other hand, will host City after two successive losses to Almeria and Barcelona.

Sevilla in its last 5 games: L L D L W

⦿ Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona

Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona ⦿ Almeria 2-1 Sevilla

Almeria 2-1 Sevilla ⦿ Sevilla 1-1 Real Valladolid

Sevilla 1-1 Real Valladolid ⦿ Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla

Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla ⦿ Sevilla 1-0 Cadiz

Man City in its last 5 games: D W W D D

⦿ Aston Villa 1-1 Man City

Aston Villa 1-1 Man City ⦿ Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest ⦿ Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace

Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace ⦿ Barcelona 3-3 Man City

Barcelona 3-3 Man City ⦿ Newcastle United 3-3 Man City