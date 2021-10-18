Liverpool will make things difficult for us, says Atletico's Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said his team expect a tough challenge in Tuesday's Champions League Group B game at home to Liverpool and praised the Premier League team for their style of play.

Atletico has won three of its last four games against Liverpool, including a 3-2 comeback win at Anfield in the 2019-20 season last 16.

"Chelsea, (Manchester) City, Liverpool are all fantastic but watching Liverpool is a real pleasure," Simeone told a news conference on Monday.

"They press high, play a high line, they have no fear of leaving spaces at the back. They have very quick players to go on the break. With (Virgil) van Dijk now (back from a long-term injury) they have improved their solidity in defence.

"I don't expect anything other than a team who will make things very difficult for us. We will try and find a way to hurt them, we need to match their intensity and will look to create our own chances."

Simeone added that centre back Jose Gimenez, midfielder Marcos Llorente and forward Matheus Cunha will face a late assessment to be in contention for the game.

Atletico is second in Group B with four points from two games, two behind leader Liverpool.