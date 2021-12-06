Football Champions League Champions League Weah set to miss Champions League game due to thigh injury Weah did not play in Lille’s 2-1 win against Troyes in the French league on Saturday because of the injury. AP Lille 06 December, 2021 11:56 IST FILE PHOTO: Timothy Weah during an international game. - REUTERS AP Lille 06 December, 2021 11:56 IST American forward Timothy Weah is set to miss Lille’s crucial Champions League group match at Wolfsburg on Wednesday after picking up a thigh injury.Weah did not play in Lille’s 2-1 win against Troyes in the French league on Saturday because of the injury.READ | Serie A round-up: Juventus beats Genoa 2-0 amid spat between Allegri and Morata “He got injured during training on Friday, we waited for the examination’s results,” Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec said after the game in remarks quoted by local newspaper La Voix Du Nord. “It’s a quadriceps injury.”French media reports said Weah would miss the upcoming game against Wolfsburg.Lille tops Group G in the Champions League and the French champion will qualify for the knockout stage if it avoids defeat in the last round of games. Lille will also be without the suspended Jonathan Bamba and Xeka in Germany. Read more stories on Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :