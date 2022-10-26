PREVIEW

Ajax needs a win against Liverpool to stay in the Champions League, when the two teams face off at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

With one game remaining, a point would be enough for the Reds to advance to the knockout rounds. However, Jurgen Klopp's team would be out for a win to boost its chance of unseating Napoli atop Group A.

Ajax appeared to have a good chance of making it to the knockout rounds this season after defeating Rangers 4-0 in their competitive debut, but faced three straight losses then.

Alfred Schreuder's team, now, must defeat the 2018-19 champions and hope Napoli does the same on the final matchday in order to advance to the next round.

Predicted 11 Ajax: Pasveer; Timber, Sanchez Bassey, Blind; Klaassen, Berghuis, Alvarez; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson; Nunez, Elliott, Firmino; Salah

When and where will Ajax vs Liverpool be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Ajax and Liverpool will be played at the Amsterdam Arena in Netherlands. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 pm IST, on October 26.

When and where to watch Ajax vs Liverpool?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Ajax vs Liverpool?

The UCL match between Ajax and Liverpool will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.